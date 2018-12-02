Holiday Shopping Bazaar

Sunday, December 2, 11 am - 3 pm

Join us for some holiday fun in the Bendel Mansion. Enjoy winter treats and support your local Museum & Nature Center!

Choose from a selection of:

Unique and local items from our Gift Shop and our favorite Farm Market Vendors

Gift Baskets

Gift Memberships, and much more

Children's crafts and surprise musical appearances will make your shopping experience all the more memorable.

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call visitor services at 203 322-1646 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events