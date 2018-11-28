Event calendar brought to you by
Free lecture: Learn how to get published -- and paid for your writing!
Barnes & Noble Stamford
100 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT
06901
USA
The Connecticut Press Club is sponsoring a free lecture and book signing in Stamford with Susan Shapiro, author of "The Byline Bible: Get Published in 5 Weeks." Joining Susan will be former NY Times travel columnist Seth Kugel, whose book, "Rediscovering Travel: A Guide for the Globally Curious," was published this month.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-secrets-of-publishing-success-tickets-52485454407?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
All Day
Contact:
Michele Turk
Phone: 2036222968
Categories:
Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
