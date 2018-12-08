Exclusive Designer Trunk Show to Benefit The Undies Project

Come start your holiday shopping and support local nonprofit The Undies Project Inc. Enjoy shopping, art, jewelry, interior design and refreshments.

Susan Hanover Designs and SMHD Galleries have teamed up to hold a Trunk Show on Saturday, December 8th from 10:00am -5:00pm. Curry & Kingston Cabinetry have offered their beautiful showrooms at 209 River Road Ext, Cos Cob CT to host the event. https://www.curryandkingston.com

Susan’s stunning jewelry has been worn by celebrities including Beyonce, Kelly Ripa, First Lady Michelle Obama and featured twice on Oprah’s Favorite Things! https://www.susanhanoverdesigns.com

SMHD Galleries will be showcasing unique creations including scarves and apparel created using prints from their original art. https://smhdgalleries.com

10% of the proceeds that day will be donated to The Undies Project to help them continue with their mission of providing new underwear to men, women and children in need to improve their lives.

There is no better way to start the holiday season picking up gifts for your friends and family and knowing that you are helping those less fortunate at this time of the year.