Event calendar brought to you by
Veteran of the Month ceremony
American Legion
60 County Street
Norwalk, CT
06851
December's event will be a Pearl Harbor Remembrance event honoring the Connecticut residents who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Frank C. Godfrey American Legion Post 12 hosts a Veteran Recognition Ceremony honoring a deceased Veteran at 11:00 a.m. on the front lawn of the post building located at 60 County Street in Norwalk (across from Norwalk High School). Free parking and free admission. Reception to follow. To nominate a veteran for this ceremony, contact the Legion at 203-866-8249 or e-mail ctlegionpost12@gmail.com. The honored Veteran need not be a member of the American Legion or any veterans organization.
Sunday, 02 December, 2018
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Contact:
Jeffrey DeWitt
Phone: 203-866-8249
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Saturday, 01 December, 2018
10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market
Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism 09:00 AM
The Artist's View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway 12:00 PM
Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Jingle All the Way with Stamford Symphony Brass 03:00 PM Saturday, 01 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Friday, 14 December, 2018
Holiday Caroling Party and Open House 05:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
Exclusive Designer Trunk Show to Benefit The Undies Project 10:00 AM Wednesday, 19 December, 2018
Harmony4kidz Presents Fundraising Concert & Toy Drive for At-Risk Youths 07:00 PM Thursday, 06 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Monday, 10 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Tuesday, 11 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM
Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Veteran of the Month ceremony 11:00 AM Saturday, 15 December, 2018
Access Health Open Enrollment Fair 10:00 AM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
Exclusive Designer Trunk Show to Benefit The Undies Project 10:00 AM Friday, 14 December, 2018
Holiday Caroling Party and Open House 05:00 PM Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Jingle All the Way with Stamford Symphony Brass 03:00 PM Wednesday, 19 December, 2018
Harmony4kidz Presents Fundraising Concert & Toy Drive for At-Risk Youths 07:00 PM Saturday, 01 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Tuesday, 04 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM