Get ready to rock in the holidays with the one and only Rob Mathes, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of his holiday concerts. This annual celebration features Mathes, his all-star band , his choir of “Saints and Friends” and this year, Rob will be joined by special guests Sting, Vanessa Williams and David Sanborn who will perform a few holiday songs with Rob and the band. The annual Rob Mathes Holiday Concert is a high-energy evening of rock, jazz, and blues – original tunes and holiday classics that will put you in the spirit of the season. Fun for the whole family! Mathes is a life-long Greenwich, Connecticut, resident and has worked with virtually every big name in the music industry, arranging, producing, directing, recording, and performing with the likes of Bono, Bennett, Sting and Springsteen. But despite his busy schedule, he comes home each year to the Connecticut/New York area to perform and ring in the holidays. This year, he will be performing two (2) concerts: Friday, December 14, and Saturday, December 15, 8:00 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center, Purchase College; tickets at: https://www.artscenter.org/events/rob-mathes-25th-anniversary-holiday-concert/. Concert benefits Through the Eyes of Children.