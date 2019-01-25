Born from humble beginnings in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, CT The Alpaca Gnomes cut their teeth in the neighborhood bar scene by playing marathon shows filled with originals and a wide array of songs that were influential to each band member. These shows demonstrated the vibrant, stomp-and-groove sound that emanates from this 7 piece original rock, folk, jam band and allowed them to connect with and to lure in a large and loyal fan base lovingly called Gnomies. The Gnomes ensemble features violin, electric & acoustic guitar, bass, drums, percussion and most recently saxophone.



The band’s eclectic sound has allowed them to share the stage with a wide variety of musical acts such as Railroad Earth,

DJ Logic, The Drifters, Twiddle, Living Colour, Rick Derringer, Blues Traveler, Eric Lindell, The Soul Rebels and Kung Fu to name a few.



The Alpaca Gnomes have been fortunate enough to headline several shows at Infinity Hall(Norfolk, CT) The Warehouse(Fairfield, CT) Garcia’s at the Cap(Port Chester, NY) The Acoustic(Bridgeport, CT) BRYAC(Bridgeport, CT) Levitt Pavillion(Westport, CT) and have also appeared at such venues as Toad’s Place(New Haven,CT) Palace Theatre(Stamford, CT) Electric Haze(Worcester, MA) Mexicali Blues(Teaneck, NJ), Arlene’s Grocery(NY, NY) Alchemy(Providence, RI) and many others.



The gnomes have also found themselves at home on several festival lineups such as Pleasantville Music Festival(NY), Rock n Roll Resort (Kerhonksen, NY) International Festival of Arts & Ideas(New Haven, CT) Blues,Views, & BBQ(Westport,CT) Two Roads Brewery Road Jam(Stratford, CT) Riverfront Revival Music Fest(Shelton, CT) Soupstock Music & Arts Festvial(Shelton, CT) and more.



Hop on the train and join us for the ride!