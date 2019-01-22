2019 CFA Society Hartford Annual Forecast Dinner

Join the area’s leading investment and financial professionals at the CFA Society Hartford’s Annual Forecast Dinner. The group’s premier networking event of the year will be hosted on January 22nd from 5:00-9:00pm at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. The keynote speaker will be nationally-renowned economist Brian Wesbury, First Trust’s Chief Economist, who will provide his insight about the financial future of Wall Street and a 3, 6, and 9 month analysis of what’s to come in the Bull Market. A Networking/Social Hour will begin from 5:00-6:15pm, with a full dinner to follow immediately afterwards. Space is limited, so register today at www.hartfordcfa.org. Purchase discounted tickets before January 8th; Individual Seats for CFA Society Hartford Members are $90, $110 for Non-Members. After January 8th, tickets are $135 and $145 respectively. A table of 10 for Members is $1,100, Non-Members $1,300.