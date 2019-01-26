Event calendar brought to you by
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien cordially invites you to view “New England Reflections” featuring the ‘en plein air’ Northeast landscapes of Forest Hills, New York painter, Marla Korr. Her exhibit runs January 2 - 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Saturday, 26 January, 2019
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Friday, 11 January, 2019
Saturday, 12 January, 2019
Tuesday, 15 January, 2019
Wednesday, 16 January, 2019
Thursday, 17 January, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Friday, 11 January, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism 09:00 AM
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 12 January, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism 09:00 AM
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Speed Friending 06:30 PM Sunday, 13 January, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism 09:00 AM
Sunday, 13 January, 2019
Imagination Movers 05:00 PM Saturday, 02 February, 2019
The True Story of Cinderella - by Warren Martin 07:00 PM Saturday, 16 March, 2019
The Marshall Tucker Band 08:00 PM Friday, 25 January, 2019
The Alpaca Gnomes 08:00 PM Thursday, 11 April, 2019
Adrian Belew 08:00 PM Friday, 31 May, 2019
The Musical Box A Genesis Extravaganza 08:00 PM Wednesday, 24 April, 2019
Classic Deep Purple Live Performed by Glenn Hughes 08:00 PM Friday, 11 January, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Tuesday, 15 January, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Saturday, 12 January, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
Friday, 25 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Saturday, 26 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Sunday, 27 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Friday, 11 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 12 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 15 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 16 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 17 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 18 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 19 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM