Speed Friending

Northern Lights (Mariott)
Northern Lights (Mariott)
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Saturday , 1/12, 2019
6:30 PM
All ages
Northern Lights (Marriott)
243 Tresser Blvd , Stamford CT 06901
Cost: $20.00
Description: THIS EVENT IS NOT MEANT TO BE AGE SPECIFIC OR GENDER BALANCED. Enjoy a fun event and meet others!"
Coming Alone?
No problem! Part of the fun is meeting new people. This is all about making new friends and expanding your social circle!
How it works
1. We will break attendees up into groups of 2-4 people and provide some ice-breakers get to know you questions.
2. The group will stay together for about 5-10 minutes and at the end of the round, half of the participants will move to a new station and start a new round, meeting new people.
Prepay required at
https://www.eventjer.com/links/6936A.asp
E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com
Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Saturday, 12 January, 2019
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 5169089638
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
