Event calendar brought to you by
Head Over Heels for Pequot Library
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT
06890
Website:
Click to Visit
A DANCE PARTY fundraising gala for Pequot Library
Pequot Library wants to be your date this Valentine’s Day! Come on your own, bring a friend or your sweetheart, and DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY!
Dance, celebrate, and show your love for Pequot Library by supporting the programs, exhibitions, and events that make it our community’s vital cultural center.
- Live music from the School of Rock house band
- Champagne and signature cocktail - Wine, beer, and small bites - Desserts and chocolate fountain - Bubbly raffle
TICKETS: $75.00 each at bit.ly/PequotLibraryDanceParty
Casual chic attire
Your purchase of a $75 tax-deductible ticket helps to preserve Pequot Library’s historic building and to support educational programs, performances, and art and history exhibitions for all ages.
Sweets and Treats provided by: The Castle on Post The Pantry Fairfield Cheese Company The Pantry Shake Shack Garden Catering
Sponsors:
Independent Jewelers Organization, Kasson Jewelers of Southport, The Russell Agency, LLC, School of Rock Fairfield, M Communications
Thursday, 14 February, 2019
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Contact:
Pequot Library
Phone: 2032590346
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Tuesday, 15 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 16 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 17 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 25 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Saturday, 26 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Sunday, 27 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Saturday, 19 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 22 January, 2019
2019 CFA Society Hartford Annual Forecast Dinner 05:00 PM Friday, 18 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 25 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Friday, 25 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Saturday, 26 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Sunday, 27 January, 2019
Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich All Day Tuesday, 15 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 16 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 17 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 18 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 19 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 22 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 23 January, 2019
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM