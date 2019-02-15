Event calendar brought to you by
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT
06850
THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.
Link To Purchase Tickets
https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1811608-almost-queen-norwalk/
Friday, 15 February, 2019
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Jeanne Moore
Phone: (203) 831-5004
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
