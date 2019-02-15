Tweet Almost Queen

Wall Street Theater 71 Wall Street

Norwalk , CT 06850



THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience. Link To Purchase Tickets https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1811608-almost-queen-norwalk/

