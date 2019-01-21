2019 Martin Luther King in Simsbury Celebration

Simsbury will commemorate renowned civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by hosting the 8th annual ceremony that celebrates Dr. King’s profound achievements and his time in Simsbury during the summers of 1944 and 1947 that helped shape his philosophies. The public is invited to hear readings from Dr. King's speeches and musical performances by The Henry James Memorial School Select Choir and the Simsbury Intonations Chorus, and learn about the MLK in Connecticut Memorial being built on the grounds of the Simsbury Free Library. Keynote speaker will be Joelle A. Murchison, Vice President, Enterprise Diversity & Inclusion at The Travelers Companies, Inc. For questions or more information, contact John Hampton, Chairman of the MLK in Simsbury Celebration Committee, at 860-803-4072 or email him at jkhampton@hotmail.com.