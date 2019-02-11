Event calendar brought to you by

Own-Your-Own-Horse for an Afternoon

Mead Farm

107 June Rd
 Stamford, CT 06903

Own-Your-Own-Horse for an Afternoon at Mead Farm

Half day program designed to give the experience of horse ownership. Includes a riding lesson, feeding your horse, picking stall, grooming, tacking & untacking and more!

 

12:30 pm - 3:30 pm / lunch not provided / $200 / Space Limited

 

Feb. 11, Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 18, Feb. 21, 

Feb. 22, Mar. 11, Mar. 14, Mar. 15, Mar. 18

 Mar. 21 & Mar. 22

 

Mommy & Me Option - $300 if only child rides / $400 if both ride

Contact:                                                      

Gretchen Meyer
203-322-4984
meadfarm@hotmail.com
www.meadfarm.com

Monday, 11 February, 2019

Contact:

Gretchen Meyer

Phone: 203-322-4984
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.