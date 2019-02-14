Event calendar brought to you by
Own-Your-Own-Horse for an Afternoon
Mead Farm
107 June Rd
Stamford, CT
06903
Own-Your-Own-Horse for an Afternoon at Mead Farm
H alf day program designed to give the experience of horse ownership. Includes a rid ing lesson, feed ing your horse, pick ing stall, groom ing, tack ing & untack ing and more!
12:30 pm - 3:30 pm / lunch not provided / $200 / Space Limited
Feb. 11, Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 18, Feb. 21,
Feb. 22, Mar. 11, Mar. 14, Mar. 15, Mar. 18
Mar. 21 & Mar. 22
Mommy & Me Option - $300 if only child rides / $400 if both ride
Gretchen Meyer
203-322-4984
meadfarm@hotmail.com
www.meadfarm.com
