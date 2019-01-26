Beekeeping 101

Beekeeping, or apiculture, is the management of honeybees that live in a hive. You will learn which equipment is essential for their proper care, how best to set up and maintain a hive, and discuss its intricacies with local enthusiasts. Discuss the mechanics, cost, and the ideal time to get started. This honey of a class will help take the mystery out of beekeeping. Bring your questions and get answers and understanding into the fascinating world of bees.
