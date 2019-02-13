Valentine Red Ruffled Garden Rose Topiary with Red Velvet Ribbon
Greenwich Botanical Center
130 Bible Street Cos Cob, CT06807
Registration Online Deadline: February 8 Late registration contact Trish: text 917-328 4893
Members: Materials Fee $95 + Class Fee $100 – Total $195 NON-MEMBERS: Materials Fee $95 + Class Fee $120 – Total $215 Gallery viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating
Join us as we sculpture a romantic topiary with Dutch “Hearts” ruffled roses. The beauty of this large garden rose with a velvet texture is breathtaking… a rose named “Hearts” is simply perfect for Valentines Day. Easy tips on crafting a Valentine’s topiary with artistic placement of bells of Ireland and bud moss will be presented with a step-by-step demonstration and hands-on instruction, insuring dazzling floral art success. Leave class with an opulent “Hearts” rose topiary, hand-tied with a lush velvet ribbon in a silver container, blooming with the message of love.
