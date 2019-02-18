Parents and Children Workshop with Deanna Novak

Calling all storytellers, healers, activists, and peacemakers.

Join us as we cultivate a sense of place in the Pinetum with Poetry!

The Pinetum and GBC Greenhouse offer welcome green in winter. Let’s look forward to welcoming spring growth together!

Workshops will include fun and simple prompts:

-Journal a reflective practice outdoors

-Dedicate contemplative and creative time to Benevolence

-Tackle civic ecology stewardship challenges together with resilience and will include a planting exercise!

Additional workshop offered: All Ages Family Self-Guided Poetry Walk in the Pinetum

Saturday, April 6, Celebrate Earth Month and Poetry Month! 10:00 am – 11:30 am