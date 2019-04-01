Tweet Adding Native Plants to the Home Landscape

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



Native plants provide your yard with year-round beauty while providing essential habitats and food sources for ever-increasingly threatened wildlife. Micah Slavkin, of Symbiotic Ecological Design, will discuss what makes a plant “native”, why you should consider incorporating them into your garden, and which native plants are best suited for the home landscape.

06:30 PM - 08:00 PM Contact: Greenwich Botanical Center





