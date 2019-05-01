NYC Floral Market Tour - Peony Madness!

Registration Online Deadline: April 26

Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893

Member: $65 | Non-Member $85

No refunds only transfer of attendee

Join us as we explore Peony Madness in the NYC flower market, located in the

Chelsea District of Manhattan. The spring flower market with Peony, Lilac,

Hyacinths, Dogwood and Cherry Blossoms crowding the sidewalks is a sight of

wonder filled with heady fragrances. Our tour will visit the leading fresh floral and

branch suppliers along with Jamali, the number one choice of leading floral

designers for vases and event decorations. Our tour member’s will received a 10%

discount at Jamali. Fresh flowers and plants may be purchased during our tour.

You have the choice of carpool from the GBC or taking the Metro North Train

to Grand Central with group or meet us at the market. Time of departure and

meeting place will be given with your registration confirmation.