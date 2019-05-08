Event calendar brought to you by

Mother's Day Gift of Beauty: Peony Dutch Still Life Floral Styling

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Registration Online Deadline: MAY 1
Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893

Member: Materials Fees $95 + Class Fee $100 – Total $195
Non-Member: Materials Fees $95 + Class Fee $120 – Total $215
Gallery Viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating

It is magic time in the floral market with breathtaking colors and varieties of
peonies, as they make their spring debut. We will create, with inspiration from The
Dutch Masters, a natural floral styling that is lush, beautiful and memorable.
Glorious peonies, pristine queen Ann’s lace, sweet apple blossoms and dusty miller
will elegantly spill and tumble over the sides of a pink ti-leaf line container. Carry
home a gift of beauty and sweet memories with the queen of flowers, the opulent
peony.

Wednesday, 08 May, 2019

Contact:

Greenwich Botanical Center

Cost:

$195.00 – $215.00

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.