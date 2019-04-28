ARI of Connecticut, Inc., 13th Annual Walk for Independence

The 13th Annual ARI of Connecticut Walk for Independence will take place on Sunday, April 28th at Cove Island Park in Stamford, CT. This Walk Fundraiser benefits programs supporting nearly 150 people with developmental disabilities enabling them to achieve their fullest potential at home, at work and in the community. The event will begin at 10:00am and will include fun filled activities, a warm up, snacks and a light lunch provided by local businesses, and a three mile walk. The Bubble Bus will be on hand blowing bubbles. Registration is free; however, we ask participants to donate/raise at least $50 to receive a tee shirt. Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $150 up to $2,500. For more information on the event or to become a sponsor visit www.arict.org or contact Gerard Gasparino, Manager of Development and Recreation at gasparinog@arict.org.