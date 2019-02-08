Stroke Awareness Program and CPR Instruction

Stamford EMS and Stamford Health are teaming up with the Stamford Senior Center to present Spot-A-Stroke - a stroke awareness program on February 8th. The program will help attendees recognize the common warning signs of a stroke and learn the steps to take in an emergency. In addition to an interactive demonstration of hands-only CPR, exciting advances in stroke care will be discussed. The free program is open to the public and will take place at 11:30am at the Stamford Senior Center, located at 888 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT. Visit https://stamfordems1.ticketleap.com/spot-a-stroke/ to register.

In the United States, stroke is the leading cause of serious, long-term disability and the third leading cause of death, reports StokeCenter.org, with approximately 795,000 people suffering a stroke each year.

The discussion will be led by Todd Miller, MD, who has recently joined Stamford Health to provide state of the art minimally invasive stroke care. Grace Capone BSN, RN, the Stroke Coordinator who has successfully led Stamford Hospital in obtaining The Joint Commission Accreditation as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center, will also speak.