Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
The juried exhibition entitled, Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens, will be on view April 11-June 23, 2019 with a reception on Thurs., April 11, 2019, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is calling for artists to submit artwork. The submission deadline is March 18, 12 p.m.
Open to all artists, this exhibition will be juried by artist and Trustee Gail Ingis who will select approximately 30 works from digital submissions.
Entry Fee: $40 for 2 entries (includes required Membership fee of $35); $10 for each additional entry
Submission deadline: March 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m.
To submit artwork for consideration, please click here
Thursday, 11 April, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Thursday, 11 April, 2019
- Tuesday, 16 April, 2019
- Sunday, 21 April, 2019
- Friday, 26 April, 2019
- Wednesday, 01 May, 2019
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$40 for two entries, $10 for each additional
