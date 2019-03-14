'The Re-Education of Smedley Butler and other Stories'; Drawings, Beadwork Paintings, and Other Marvels by Scott Schuldt

February 28- April 6, 2019, at City Lights Gallery, 265 Golden Hill St. Bridgeport, CT 06604 www.citylightsgallery.org

Opening reception: Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:30-8:30 pm with an artist talk at 7:30 pm



Scott Schuldt is an engineer by training; he has the inquisitiveness of an explorer and the facility and passion of an artist. His works reflect complex and tragic stories of politics, power, greed, the struggle between good and bad, and the fragile state of planet earth, mankind, and nature. His choice of materials is as unusual and quirky as the fascinating ‘non-fiction’ tales he is inspired by and the combinations of imagery, form, and ideas. He crafts meticulously executed drawn plans on vellum, beaded embroidery paintings and constructions. The intricate beaded embroidery has a mesmerizing effect, especially when depicting imagery of recent and tragic American history of the intertwinings of the military-industrial complex and big business with the U.S. government.

Works resemble artifacts, significant mementos, and designs. The exhibit evokes the experience of a traveling display on loan from a museum collection of art, artifacts, and curiosities found during world travel and explorations, but all are masterfully crafted by Mr Schuldt with specific messages in mind.