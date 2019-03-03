The Norwalk Historical Society has invited professor Leslie Lindenauer to present a most unique lecture for Women’s History Month. “‘I Could Not Call Her Mother’: The Evil Stepmother in Early America” will be presented on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum.



Why do stepmothers always get a bad rap?! This multi-media talk explores the role of the evil step mother in early American popular culture (with a glance into later pulp fiction and film noir!). With her origins in fairytales and folklore, the evil stepmother was often portrayed as jealous, grasping, and greedy. She was vain, selfish, and cold. Above all else, she hated children. What made this image so popular in early America that it infused a wide range of popular genres, from poetry and novels to news stories and prescriptive literature? The lecture will conclude with a Q & A session and refreshments.

Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased at:

https://historyofstepmothers.brownpapertickets.com/ Advanced purchase is encouraged as space is limited.



The Norwalk Historical Society Museum entrance and parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Dept. If there is inclement weather, the lecture will be rescheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00pm.