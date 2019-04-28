Event calendar brought to you by

Ailey II Dance Company to Perform at the Quick on April 28th

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts

1073 North Benson Road
 Fairfield, 06824

Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County's annual fundraiser will feature a performance by the Ailey II Dance Company. The event supports scholarships for children with special needs to attend summer arts camp.  Jeffrey and Laurie Gross will be honored for their community leadership and support. Tickets available at: QuickCenter.com

Sunday, 28 April, 2019

Contact:

Frank Derico

Phone: 203-366-3300 Ext 236
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$40-500

