Event calendar brought to you by
Ailey II Dance Company to Perform at the Quick on April 28th
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield,
06824
Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County's annual fundraiser will feature a performance by the Ailey II Dance Company. The event supports scholarships for children with special needs to attend summer arts camp. Jeffrey and Laurie Gross will be honored for their community leadership and support. Tickets available at: QuickCenter.com
Sunday, 28 April, 2019
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Contact:
Frank Derico
Phone: 203-366-3300 Ext 236
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Saturday, 09 March, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM
American Legion Centennial Tree Planting 10:00 AM
Speed Friending on 9th March 2019 06:30 PM
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle 08:00 PM Sunday, 10 March, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
The Sleeping Beauty: Bolshoi Ballet in HD 02:00 PM Monday, 11 March, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
Spring Horseback Riding All Day
2019 Young Writers' Competition 09:00 AM
Saturday, 09 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Saturday, 16 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM
2019 Young Writers' Competition 09:00 AM Wednesday, 13 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Tuesday, 12 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Thursday, 14 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Friday, 15 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Thursday, 21 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Saturday, 09 March, 2019
Speed Friending on 9th March 2019 06:30 PM
American Legion Centennial Tree Planting 10:00 AM
Sunday, 28 April, 2019
Ailey II Dance Company to Perform at the Quick on April 28th 05:30 PM Saturday, 09 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Tuesday, 12 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Wednesday, 13 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Thursday, 14 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Friday, 15 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Saturday, 16 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Tuesday, 19 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Wednesday, 20 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Thursday, 21 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM