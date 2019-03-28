The opening of “Capturing Life and Beauty: Women Artists of the New Haven Paint & Clay Club,” a new exhibition at the New Haven Museum (NHM), celebrating the range and depth of the artwork produced by women of the New Haven Paint & Clay Club (NHP&CC), one of the oldest exhibiting art associations in Connecticut and the Northeast.

Open to women at a time when many art clubs were not, NHP&CC has been fostering female artists since 1900. An opening reception will be held at the New Haven Museum at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The exhibit will remain open through July 27, 2019.

Installed in the museum’s second-floor North Gallery, the exhibit includes over 30 works selected by guest curator Tanya Pohrt, curator of the Lyman Allyn Museum. The collection begins with objects from the early years of the NHP&CC, examining the club's founding and gender inclusivity, and connecting to broader issues in history and women's rights. Several thematic groups encompass work from the post-war era, showing how women artists have depicted, translated, and responded to the natural world and the built environment. Object groups also include portraits, and a group that Pohrt calls “alternate realities,” where artists have channeled their creativity into the imaginative realm, offering escape into fictive or surreal environments.

“As this exhibition opens during Women’s History Month, it offers an excellent opportunity to appreciate anew the work of women artists who have lived and exhibited their work in New Haven over the last 100-plus years.” says Pohrt. She adds that while the work reflects larger stylistic and thematic trends in American art over the last century, it is also telling local stories and rendering landscapes, cityscapes from New Haven and the region.