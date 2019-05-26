Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition

The exhibition has been juried by artist and TrusteeGail Ingis. “I am very pleased by the amount of submissions we received and the quality of the work presented. Submissions come from very diverse regional areas including N.Y., Greenwich, Norwalk, Westport, and Old Saybrook, to name a few,” said Ms. Ingis. “Works range from realism to post-impressionism that fit well with the exhibit theme and the history of the Mansion.” The exhibition has been juried by artist and TrusteeGail Ingisand will feature more than fifteen artists including:Anna Badini, Cindy Bernier,Christopher Breining,Harold Davis, Richard Koleszar,Kara LaFrance,Laura Levine,Werner Liepolt, Maya Santangelo, Anthony Santomauro,Marjorie Sopkin,Lee Skalkos,Clarice Shirvell, Jayson Tobias, Christopher Virtuoso, Maxwell Wiesen, andGregory Ziebell.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.