Veteran of the Month and Flag Raising Ceremony

The Veteran of the Month program honoring a deceased Veteran is held the first Sunday of the month at the at the American Legion Post 12, 60 County St. Norwalk at 11:00 a.m. with a non-smoking reception afterwards in the downstairs hall. Sunday, April 7 will recognize Technical Sergeant Robert Donahue, US Army, 1941-1945, family member of Norwalk business owner Ray Cooke and his wife Lou Ann Cooke. Free parking and free admission. Contact Post 12 at ctlegionpost12@gmail.com to nominate someone to be honored. The Veteran need not be a member of the Legion or any veterans organization to receive the honor. For additional information call 203-866-8249.
