Fashion Summer Camp

NEFD&A celebrates its 15th year of Fashion Camp for kids ages 7-18! Each week, beginning on June 24th and continuing through August 19th, creative students will partake in designing, pattern making, sewing and creating an outfit to enjoy and wear with pride. Students will be inspired by different fashionable themes each week...Pink Beauty, Look Sharp, and Great Escapes,just to name a few.
There are also both morning and afternoon classes offered to fit the busiest of schedules!
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
Friday, 02 August, 2019
Monday, 05 August, 2019
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
trish mcquillen
Phone: 2033450030
