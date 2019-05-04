Spring Discovery Fair (ages 3-7)

A fun, hands-on morning of guided exploration for children (ages 3-7) and their parents. Children can choose for a variety of age-appropriate activities such as science and wind experiments, art (clay, wire and paint), paper-making, wood sculptures, and obstacle course and music.

Dress for mess!

Registration is encouraged, but drop-ins are also welcome. This is not a drop-off event. The event will be held rain or shine, is free of charge and open to all. Attendees will receive a complimentary tote bag to carry home their creations.

Parking is free and plentiful and located at 545 Ponus Ridge Rd (around the corner of the school), New Canaan, CT.

For more information or to register, please visit www.countryschool.net/discoveryfair or call (203) 801-5693.