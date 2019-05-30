Tweet 'Good Times, Big Hair' featuring iconic 80s Rock & Roll photographer Mark Weiss

C. Parker Gallery 409 Greenwich Ave.

Greenwich , CT 06830

United States

C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Ave in Greenwich welcomes "Good Times, Big Hair" featuring iconic late 70s and 80s Rock & Roll photographer Mark Weiss with special guest Fox 5 NYC anchor and silk screen artist Steve Lacy. "Good Time, Big Hair" is a special photographic journey featuring artists ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bon Jovi, Ozzy, Guns N'Roses, Metallica, Van Halen to Springsteen, Jerry Garcia, The Police, Madonna, Led Zeppelin, Queen Aerosmith and much more. Free admission and all works available for purchase. Opening reception is Thursday, May 16 from 6:30p-8:30p and show runs 11a- 6p everyday until June 2.

