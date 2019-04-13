Event calendar brought to you by

Flea market

Eagles Aerie 588

6 Mott Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Flea Market April 13, 9-3 at the Eagles  Aerie 588 located at 6 Mott Ave, Norwalk. Over 2o venders. New items as well as antiques, collectibles and household items. In the event of rain it will be held upstairs in our hall.

Saturday, 13 April, 2019

Nancy LaRosa

