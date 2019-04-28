Tweet Frolic in the Forest

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



Frolic in the Forest

A Celebration of Spring for the Whole Family Children’s Fashion show featuring:

FiFi & Bella, Jojo Maman Bebe, Monogram Mary, Petit Maison Kids, Roller Rabbit and Vineyard Vines Beverages & bites courtesy of:

Randy’s Wines, Rise Brewing Co., Gelato & Cioccolato Sunday, April 28

3:00 – 5:00 P.M. Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street, Cos Cob

