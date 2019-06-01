'Light the Way' Annual Spring Gala to Help the Homeless
Mill River Country Club
4567 Main Street Stratford, CT06614
The ‘Light the Way’ Annual Spring Gala to benefit Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 10:00pm at the Mill River Country Club in Stratford and will include dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions and a new awards ceremony.
Tickets for the Gala are $100 per person. Enjoy a festive evening while helping those experiencing homelessness and hungry in our community. To secure reservations, please visit www.bethelmilford.org or call 203.876.0747.
