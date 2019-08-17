Event calendar brought to you by

Antique Appraisal Day - FREE

ANTIQ'S LLC

1839 New Britain Avenue
at the corner of Hyde Rd
 Farmington, CT 06032
USA

Free verbal appraisal of your antiques Every Saturday 11:00 am to 4:00 pm COME SEE WHAT YOUR TREASURES ARE WORTH!! ANTIQ'S 1839 New Britain Avenue at the corner of Hyde Rd., FARMINGTON, CT 860-676-2670 www.antiqs.com

Saturday, 17 August, 2019

Contact:

Jean

Phone: 8606762670
