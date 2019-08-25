Toad the Wet Sprocket

Event calendar brought to you by
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877
United States
MEMBER PRE-SALE BEGINS TUESDAY, APRIL 16 AT 10AM Members please call the box office for tickets 203.438.5795 PUBLIC ON-SALE BEGINS FRIDAY, APRIL 19 AT 10AM
Celebrating 30 years as a band and the 25th Anniversary of their Platinum album
Dulcinea, the band is best known for the hits “Walk on the Ocean”, “All I Want,” and “Fall Down.”
Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity
Sunday, 25 August, 2019
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Vania Saintfery
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Sunday, 29 September, 2019
Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge for Swim Across America Fairfield County 07:30 AM Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: 40th Anniversary Tour 08:00 PM Sunday, 15 September, 2019
Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial Walk 08:00 AM Sunday, 08 September, 2019
'Women in Office and the 19th Amendment'-Tea and Talk by Conn.'s Secretary of State Denise W. Merrill 02:00 PM Friday, 25 October, 2019
ARI Fall Ball-Jazz Hands for Indepndence 06:00 PM Saturday, 14 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Friday, 20 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Sunday, 15 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Wednesday, 18 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day
Sunday, 15 September, 2019
Lockwood Mathews Mansion Old-fashion Flea Market 10:00 AM Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
Come Meet The Man Who Dresses Brides Around the World 10:00 AM Sunday, 29 September, 2019
Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge for Swim Across America Fairfield County 07:30 AM Saturday, 14 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Sunday, 15 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Monday, 16 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Wednesday, 18 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Thursday, 19 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Friday, 20 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day