David Brighton's Space Oddity - Icon's on fire concert series

David Brighton is credited as being the world's best David Bowie impersonator, with one of the most entertaining tribute acts ever to hit the stage.



"David Brighton has the voice, moves and look to actually step in for David Bowie if he were unavailable and few would ever know. Experiencing David Brighton's Tribute to David Bowie made for a truly remarkable evening…" says Harry Maslin, the Producer of David Bowie's YOUNG AMERICANS and STATION TO STATION Albums.



Brighton's credits include performing side by side with David Bowie himself in the TV commercials for Vittel Mineral Water and for Reality - Bowie's CD. The career spanning ads, in which Brighton portrays many of Bowie's most legendary personas, have been airing in the United States, Great Britain and throughout Europe. Brighton also appeared as David Bowie on VH-1 television as well as in international pop star Shakira's concert video...



Brighton has been performing live concerts and making radio and television appearances worldwide as a celebrity look-alike/sound-alike since 1994. He's performed on bills with some of the biggest acts the world has known - including: Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Devo, Kenny Loggins, Three Dog Night, Little Richard and Barry Manilow. From the Superdome in New Orleans with bands like Chicago and KC & the Sunshine Band, to stadiums, arenas, concert halls, theaters, casinos, cruises, festivals, fairs, conventions, private functions and corporate events… touring extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados and Puerto Rico…

