Beth-El Center Shelter and Soup Kitchen Gala Fundraiser

Beth-El Center’s annual ‘Light the Way’ Spring Gala will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 from 6:00 to 10:00pm at Mill River Country Club in Stratford. Funds raised will support the Center’s mission to alleviate poverty, hunger and homelessness in the Milford area.

The event includes a cocktail hour, dinner, music, dancing, live and silent auctions and a new awards ceremony. The Beth-El Individual ‘Champion Award’ will be given to Richard Meisenheimer, managing director of the Meisenheimer Foundation and the Beth-El Business ‘Champion Award’ will be bestowed on Bobette Moore and Gary Caulfield, co-owners of Bobette’s Take Out in Milford. Award recipients have provided long-time contributions and commitment to Beth-El Center and its mission.

The Gala’s emcee will be Tim Lammers, anchor for the FOX61 Morning News. Beth-El Board Chairman Ed Davies will serve as the event’s auctioneer.

“We appreciate all who attend our Gala fundraiser to support Beth-El Center in our continued efforts to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless and build programs and services necessary to support long term change for the most vulnerable members of our community,” says Jennifer Paradis, Beth-El Center’s Executive Director.

Tickets for the Gala are $100 per person. Enjoy a festive evening while helping those experiencing homelessness and hunger in the Milford area. To sponsor the event or to secure tickets, please visit www.bethelmilford.org or call 203.876.0747.

To date, the Gala’s majors sponsors include: Gold Level Sponsor Subway; Silver Level Sponsors: Bismark Construction, Milford Rotary, Suzanne & Michael Lyngaas.