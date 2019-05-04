Make plans Saturday May 4th, 2019 to attend the Draft Derby Craft Beer Festival being at The Wall Street Theater in Norwalk, Connecticut!



This year’s festival is planned for 500 beer lovers and guests to enjoy great beers from 20 Breweries and Spirits, Food Trucks and Specialty Vendors and DJ all on site to make for a fantastic day!



The festival will run from 1pm – 4:30pm for General Admission with VIP Starting at 12pm. As this is also Kentucky Derby Day make sure to wear your fabulous hats as we broadcast all the races!



At the admission tent you will receive an ID wristband and Draft Derby souvenir tasting cup for unlimited samples of all the great beers available! The event is 21 and over. Initial list of Breweries Pouring at The Draft Derby:Thomas Hooker, Elysian, Grey Sail, Brass Works, The Finnish Long Drink, Firefly Hollow, Guinness, Tito's and Rise! More Breweries Announced Friday April 1st! Visit our facebook page or website at www.wallstreettheater.com to receive all Draft Derby Updates!

Link To Purchase Tickets

https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1831173-draft-derby-norwalk/