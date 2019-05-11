Kissnation - Icons on fire concert series

KISSNATION is one of the world's most renowned KISS tribute bands.



Based out of New York City, the same city that brought the world KISS, KISSNATION has been on the tribute scene for nearly a decade. They have worked with the KISS camp on many projects, including KISS toy lines and promotions, such as the KISS Box Set, Gene Simmons autobiography & Tongue magazine, as well as working closely with Silvertone guitars in promoting their Paul Stanley guitar line.



VH1 filmed a documentary on the band entitled Mock Rock in which the VH1 cameras followed the band in and out of the KISS world, leading up to the band playing a show for Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer & Doc McGhee.

