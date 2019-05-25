Event calendar brought to you by
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT
06850
Join our local Teen Program in their performance of The Wiz!
Link To Purchase Tickets
https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1839850-wiz-norwalk/
Saturday, 25 May, 2019
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Contact:
Jeanne Moore
Phone: 203-831-5004
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
