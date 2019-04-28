Event calendar brought to you by
Pancake Breakfast by Stamford Lions Club
Belltown Firehouse
Dorlan Road
Stamford,
06905
When: Sunday, April 28
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Where: Belltown Firehouse at 8 Dorlen Road, Stamford Ct. On site parking available.
Why: Let us help you by cooking breakfast for you. You will help us raise funds so we
can help those less fortunate. Eat in or take out!
Who: Presented by the Stamford Lions Club. The main mission of Lions Clubs is to
help the sight and hearing impaired.
Tickets: $8.00 for Adults
$5.00 for Kids
Cash or Checks only
Sunday, 28 April, 2019
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Categories:
