'Fashioning Women's Suffrage' – Tea & Lecture by Heather Munro Prescott

On Sunday, May 19, 2-4 p.m., the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will host a lecture featuring Dr. Heather Munro Prescott, Professor of History at Central Connecticut State University. The lecture entitled, “Fashioning Women’s Suffrage,” will discuss how suffragists used dress and other outward symbols to promote their cause.

Dr. Prescott received her undergraduate degree in Comparative Religion, summa cum laude, from the University of Vermont in 1984, and her M.A. (1989) and Ph.D. (1994) in Science & Technology Studies from Cornell University. In 1994, she joined the faculty at CCSU, and has served as co-coordinator of Women’s Studies (1995-99) and chair of the history department (1999-2002). In Fall 2001, Dr. Prescott was A. Lindsay O’Connor Distinguished Visiting Associate Professor of American Institutions at Colgate University. In April 2010, upon the recommendation of a Faculty Senate advisory committee and President Jack Miller, she was selected by the Board of Trustees as a Connecticut State University Professor. Dr. Prescott’s teaching and research interests include recent U.S. history, U.S. women’s history, the history of medicine and public health, history of childhood, and most recently, disability history. Her first book, A Doctor of Their Own, received the Will Solimene Award of Excellence in Medical Communication from the New England Chapter, American Medical Writers Association.

Iced tea and light refreshments will be offered in the Mansion’s Billiards Room prior to this fascinating presentation.

Admission: $10 for members; $15 for non-members