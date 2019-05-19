In honor of Jewish American Heritage Month, local historian Eric Chandler will present a new lecture entitled: “Jewish Participation in the American Revolution – Red, White and Jewish” on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse – 2 East Wall Street Norwalk, CT. Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4223840 or by calling 203-846-0525. This lecture is part of the Norwalk Historical Society’s “Remembering the American Revolution Lecture Series”. Handicapped and Limited Mobility parking on site only. For general parking, please follow signs to parking across the street.



“Jewish Participation in the American Revolution – Red, White and Jewish” will share the stories of the Children of Abraham who fought for separation from England. Explore the role played by those Jews who took up arms and endured the hardships and hazards alongside their Christian neighbors and endangered themselves as intelligence gatherers, toiled to ensure a steady supply of food and war materiel and worked tirelessly as financiers to bring about the Noble Experiment that still endures two-hundred and forty years later. Although the Jews in Colonial America represented a small minority of the overall population, their contributions, individually and collectively, were significant beyond their meager numbers.



Eric Chandler is retired from a 30+ year career as an underwriter for a leading land title insurance company. He has been involved in American Revolutionary War Living History since 1974. He has portrayed infantry, light infantry, whale-boat raider, and mounted and dismounted dragoons. He is currently serving his third term as a member of the Norwalk Historical Commission and sits on the Norwalk Historical Society Board of Directors. His artistic endeavors included writing and recording a comedy CD, and decades as a musician playing Saxes in area Rock & Roll and Blues bands. To his credit, or shame, he had his likeness used in an issue of MAD Magazine. Eric is enjoying retirement with his wife Catherine, taking classes, giving lectures on historical topics and continuing to live history.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Eric Chandler