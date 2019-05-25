Revolutionary War Encampment at WDS

Memorial Day weekend begins with a bang at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum Revolutionary War Encampment. Visitors can interact closely with the 5th Connecticut Regiment in full colonial dress, and enjoy entertaining demonstrations of 18th-century medicine, open-fire cookery, camp life, marching and musket firing and music. At 1 p.m. there will be a skirmish with a dashing band of British redcoats. Children are invited to learn to march and perform drills with wooden “muskets.”
Also returning is the ever-popular Big Bear Trading Company, with reproduction 18 and 19th-century wares for soldiers and civilians alike.Elizabeth O’Brien will demonstrate the centuries-old art of handcrafting elegant paper silhouettes. O’Brien quickly but carefully sketches, and then cuts and pastes the delicate paper profiles using 18th-and 19th-century techniques.
