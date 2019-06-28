Event calendar brought to you by

New England Fashion + Design Assoc

24B Monroe St
 Norwalk, CT 06854

From June 24-June 28, New England Fashion & Design kicks off the first week of its  summer camp for fashionably inspired kids ages 7-17. Look Sharp will be the theme of the week and students will be creating a style or two to enhance their look.  Join us as we celebrate the first week of our 15th year Anniversary of summer camp in Norwalk! 

Choose from morning session (9am-1pm) or afternoon session (1:30-5:30) each day.

203.345.0030

Friday, 28 June, 2019

Trish McQuillen

Phone: 2033450030
