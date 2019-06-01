Join historian Richard Hubert for “Secret Codes of Early America” on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse – 2 East Wall Street Norwalk, CT. Discover the secret codes used during the Revolutionary War and Civil War. Learn how the codes were created, how they worked, and how they were broken! Mr. Hubert will dive into crypto analysis, cipher wheels, book codes, the Culper Spy Ring code, invisible ink, and much more! Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased at https://codesofearlyamerica.brownpapertickets.com/ or by calling 203-846-0525. This lecture is part of the Norwalk Historical Society’s “Remembering the American Revolution Lecture Series”. Handicapped and Limited Mobility parking on site only. For general parking, please follow signs to parking across the street.



Richard Hubert is a long-time resident of Newtown, CT and is a computer software engineer with a degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA and MSIE. He started his career as a US Navy officer and worked with crypto systems during the Cold War. He was a manager at the Burndy Corp. in Norwalk, and now works for BlueCrest, Inc. in Danbury.



Photo Credit: Richard Hubert