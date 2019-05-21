Event calendar brought to you by

Break free from osteoporosis

OsteoStrong

Goodwives Shopping Center
25 Old Kings Highway North.
Darien, CT 06820

BREAK FREE FROM OSTEOPOROSIS May is the National Osteoporosis Awareness Month

Join us for a special FUNDRAISING EVENT about HOW PROPER NUTRITION AND SKELETAL STRENGTH CONDITIONING CAN HELP FIGHT OSTEOPOROSIS.

9:00 am • All free: bone density scan, stretching, hydromassage, local cryotherapy, PEMF

10:00 am • Q&A Session with special guests:

Dr. Guglin, MD, F.A.C.S., General Surgeon in Milford, CT for 28 years AND owner of LiveLeanRx

Christine O’Day, Inspirational Influencer, Health and Wellness Coach, and Functional Diagnostic Nutrition® Practitioner

11:00 am to noon • free skeletal strength conditioning sessions

Presented by: OsteoStrong, LiveLean, Lymbr and Palmer's.

Tuesday, 21 May, 2019

Contact:

Steve Putnam

Phone: 2037746512
