Break free from osteoporosis
BREAK FREE FROM OSTEOPOROSIS May is the National Osteoporosis Awareness Month
Join us for a special FUNDRAISING EVENT about HOW PROPER NUTRITION AND SKELETAL STRENGTH CONDITIONING CAN HELP FIGHT OSTEOPOROSIS.
9:00 am • All free: bone density scan, stretching, hydromassage, local cryotherapy, PEMF
10:00 am • Q&A Session with special guests:
Dr. Guglin, MD, F.A.C.S., General Surgeon in Milford, CT for 28 years AND owner of LiveLeanRx
Christine O’Day, Inspirational Influencer, Health and Wellness Coach, and Functional Diagnostic Nutrition® Practitioner
11:00 am to noon • free skeletal strength conditioning sessions
Presented by: OsteoStrong, LiveLean, Lymbr and Palmer's.
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019
Contact:Steve Putnam
Phone: 2037746512
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$15
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.