Tweet Summer Nights at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration 55 Coogan Blvd

Mystic , CT 06355



Summer Nights at Mystic Aquarium Mondays July 8 – August 26 Escape the summer crowds and enjoy cool summer nights at Mystic Aquarium all at a discounted rate! Explore indoor and outdoor exhibits where you’ll encounter beluga whales, African penguins, sharks, jellies, frogs and much more. Cost: $20.00 Adult, $12.00 Child, 2 & Under Free

